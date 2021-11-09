Patna Diary

Rajesh K Thakur By

6th Dharma-Dhamma meet at Nalanda University

‘Covid is not a natural, but an artificial disease,’ said Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar declared, while speaking at the 6th International Dharma-Dhamma Conference, which got under way at the Nalanda University at Rajgir on Sunday. Speaking on the conference theme, he stressed on the proper adherence to the safety protocols as only way out besides vaccination. The dignitaries included eminent Buddhist personalities and the chief guest Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu. “It started from Wuhan in China. The people will know as much as China tells. I am sure there will be a positive discussion on this at the meet,” he said.

Wrestling to be promoted as traditional sport

Aiming to give a major boost to traditional wrestling among youngsters in the state, the Bihar Wrestling Association has been formed under the aegis of the Indian Wrestling Federation recently. Traditional forms of wrestling will also be promoted. According to government sources, there will be awareness campaigns run on the performing sport across all panchayats in the state with the involvement of wrestlers and the office-bearers of the newly-constituted association. A mega wrestling competition will also be organised in Patna with famous wrestlers as chief guests. Former MLA Dadan Pahalwan who has been nominated the president of the association informed media that Bihar’s many districts where wrestling is popular, would also see a spike in sport activities.

Heritage Olympiad in Patna schools soon

Under the ‘Let’s Inspire Bihar’ campaign, Bharat Heritage Olympiad will be organised in Patna schools to spread awareness about heritage of the country. The decision was taken by senior IPS officer Vikas Vaibhav – the mastermind behind the campaign – with support from Madhubun Books. According to Vikas Vaibhav, the Bharat Heritage Olympiad will have awareness sessions followed by quiz competitions from November 19 to 25 (simultaneous with the World Heritage Week). It will be based on the 3Es-Education, Egalitarianism, Entrepreneurship for the future of Bihar and a new India.

Children’s Film Festival on November 13, 14

Come November 13, the two-day children’s film festival will get a colourful start at the Bihar Museum in Patna. State government’s Film Development and Finance Corporation under the Youths Arts and Culture department has commenced all preparations to organise the children film festival. “The film festival on November 13 and 14 and all will be a grand and memorable affair for children,” said secretary of Youths Arts and Culture department Bandana Preyashi. During the festival famously films made for children would be screened amid all safety protocol of Covid. The event will be supported by the Directorate of Film Festivals.

