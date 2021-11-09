STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Patna Diary

Aiming to give a major boost to traditional wrestling among youngsters in the state, the Bihar Wrestling Association has been formed under the aegis of the Indian Wrestling Federation recently.

Published: 09th November 2021 04:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2021 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Rajesh K Thakur
Express News Service

6th Dharma-Dhamma meet at Nalanda University
‘Covid is not a natural, but an artificial disease,’ said Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar declared, while speaking at the 6th International Dharma-Dhamma Conference, which got under way at the Nalanda University at Rajgir on Sunday. Speaking on the conference theme, he stressed on the proper adherence to the safety protocols as only way out besides vaccination. The dignitaries included eminent Buddhist personalities and the chief guest Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu. “It started from Wuhan in China. The people will know as much as China tells. I am sure there will be a positive discussion on this at the meet,” he said. 

Wrestling to be promoted as traditional sport
Aiming to give a major boost to traditional wrestling among youngsters in the state, the Bihar Wrestling Association has been formed under the aegis of the Indian Wrestling Federation recently. Traditional forms of wrestling will also be promoted. According to government sources, there will be awareness campaigns run on the performing sport across all panchayats in the state with the involvement of wrestlers and the office-bearers of the newly-constituted association.  A mega wrestling competition will also be organised in Patna with famous wrestlers as chief guests. Former MLA Dadan Pahalwan who has been nominated the president of the association informed media that Bihar’s many districts where wrestling is popular, would also see a spike in sport activities.

Heritage Olympiad in Patna schools soon
Under the ‘Let’s Inspire Bihar’ campaign, Bharat Heritage Olympiad will be organised in Patna schools to spread awareness about heritage of the country. The decision was taken by senior IPS officer Vikas Vaibhav – the mastermind behind the campaign – with support from Madhubun Books. According to Vikas Vaibhav, the Bharat Heritage Olympiad will have awareness sessions followed by quiz competitions from November 19 to 25 (simultaneous with the World Heritage Week). It will be based on the 3Es-Education, Egalitarianism, Entrepreneurship for the future of Bihar and a new India.

Children’s Film Festival on November 13, 14
Come November 13, the two-day children’s film festival will get a colourful start at the Bihar Museum in Patna. State government’s Film Development and Finance Corporation under the Youths Arts and Culture department has commenced all preparations to organise the children film festival. “The film festival on November 13 and 14 and all will be a grand and memorable affair for children,” said secretary of  Youths Arts and Culture department Bandana Preyashi.  During the festival famously films made for children would be screened amid all safety protocol of Covid. The event will be supported by the Directorate of Film Festivals.

Rajesh K Thakur

Our correspondent  in Bihar rkthajipur@gmail.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Rain water flooded the premises of Greater Chennai Corporation's Ripon Building. (File Photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Chennai floods: Madras High Court warns city corporation of suo motu case
Workers clearing a tree in front of Mylapore police quarters in the city | Express
Chennai rains: Families of cops in deep water, but their priority remains work
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
FasTag on NICE Road to put an end to long queues
A forest official showing the palmyrah seeds that sprouted at the Vaan island in the Gulf of Mannar | Express
These 'sinking' Tamil Nadu islets find a saviour in palmyra plants 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp