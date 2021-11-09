STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

PM CARES ventilators found faulty in Srinagar hospital, says RTI

The Department of Anesthesiology and Critical Care Medicine had received 37 ventilators which were put in trial, the hospital said, responding to the query filed by RTI activist Balvinder Singh.

Published: 09th November 2021 03:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2021 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Ventilators

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  Ventilators supplied under the PM CARES Fund to the SMHS hospital in Srinagar were found defective, faulty and not fit to support patient care, according to an RTI response.

The Department of Anesthesiology and Critical Care Medicine had received 37 ventilators which were put in trial, the hospital said, responding to the query filed by RTI activist Balvinder Singh.

“All these ventilators were returned to Medical Superintendent SMHS hospital due to compressor/heat up problems, which resulted in sudden shutdown of these ventilators. These ventilators do not support the patient care management,” the department head said.

Three Agva ventilators were non-functional because of problems such as display not working properly and problems in generating tidal volume, the response said. Similarly, two DHAMAN-III ventilators were put on trial at the Srinagar hospital.

“After a trial run, it was found that the tidal volume was not generated. Besides, the required flow rate could not be delivered to the patients and, hence, these are not feasible for patient care. These ventilators stop automatically, putting patients at risk.” 

Tidal volume is the amount of air that moves in or out of the human lungs with each respiratory cycle. Both Agva and DHAMAN-III are indigenous products.

Singh said he had filed a similar RTI at GMC Jammu to know the fate of ventilators supplied under the PM CARES fund but officials didn’t provide exact details.

“GMC Jammu has shown that only 13 ventilators out of 179 are defective and not working.”

The Jammu-based RTI activist urged the J&K Chief Justice to order the chief secretary for constituting a panel of experts to inspect all such ventilators supplied under the PM CARES fund in the Union Territory. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PM CARES Ventilators RTI
India Matters
Rain water flooded the premises of Greater Chennai Corporation's Ripon Building. (File Photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Chennai floods: Madras High Court warns city corporation of suo motu case
Workers clearing a tree in front of Mylapore police quarters in the city | Express
Chennai rains: Families of cops in deep water, but their priority remains work
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
FasTag on NICE Road to put an end to long queues
A forest official showing the palmyrah seeds that sprouted at the Vaan island in the Gulf of Mannar | Express
These 'sinking' Tamil Nadu islets find a saviour in palmyra plants 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp