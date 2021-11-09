STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ruskin Bond, former CM ND Tiwari to be awarded 'Uttarakhand Gaurav Samman'

Making the announcement on the occasion of the state's 21st Formation Day, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami congratulated all the recipients of the award.

Published: 09th November 2021 03:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2021 03:45 PM   |  A+A-

Author Ruskin Bond

Author Ruskin Bond

By PTI

DEHRADUN: Five distinguished people representing different fields, including author Ruskin Bond and former chief minister ND Tiwari, have been selected for the "Uttarakhand Gaurav Samman" this year. Making the announcement on the occasion of the state's 21st Formation Day, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami congratulated all the recipients of the award.

Others to be conferred the award are noted environmentalist Anil Joshi, famous folk singer Narendra Singh Negi and mountaineer Bachendri Pal. Dhami said the award was being given to Tiwari in recognition of his contribution to the development of the state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ND Tiwari Uttarakhand Gaurav Samman Ruskin Bond Pushkar Singh Dhami
India Matters
Police personnel arrive in boats for work. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Chennai put on high alert as another bout of heavy showers to pound city
Dr Shanthala Thuppanna (left) with Ritika Acharya | Express
New record? 222 uterine fibroids removed from 34-year-old Bengaluru woman
India's captain Virat Kohli, left, and Ravichandran Ashwin react after a review for the wicket of Scotland's Chris Greaves. (Photo | AP)
Kohli quitting T20 captaincy shows all is not well in Indian dressing room: Mushtaq Ahmed
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
Compelled to wear saree, young Kerala teacher says, 'sorry no'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp