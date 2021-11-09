STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Salesman shot dead in second targeted killing at downtown Srinagar

Published: 09th November 2021 03:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2021 08:52 AM

Indian policemen ride armoured vehicles after dispersing Kashmiri protesters during day-long security restrictions in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  In the second targeted killing in as many days, terrorists shot dead a salesman in Bohri Kadal area of downtown Srinagar on Monday evening.

The civilian, Mohammad Ibrahim Khan of Astengoo in north Kashmir’s Bandipora, sustained critical injuries in the attack that came at 8.10 pm and was rushed to the SMHS Hospital, but was declared dead on arrival.

Ibrahim was working as a salesman in Kashmiri Pandit’s shop. After the attack, police and paramilitary personnel rushed to the area and launched a search operation to track terrorist. 

On Sunday evening, militant had gunned down a policeman in Batamaloo area of uptown Srinagar.

The targetted killings by militants have taken place despite beefing up of security, deployment of more troops and construction of bunkers in Srinagar.

The security arrangements were tightened after last month’s targeted killings of migrant workers and minority community members by militants in Srinagar.

Meanwhile, security forces arrested two terrorists from Anantnag and Pulwama, both affiliated with The Resistance Front, which is believed to be a shadow outfit of the Lashkar-e-taiba. In Baramulla, three overground workers of the militants were arrested.

