Sameer Wankhede's wife, father meet governor Koshyari, submit complaint against Malik

Minority development minister in the Maharashtra cabinet, Nawab Malik has levelled several allegations on Sameer Wankhede after the arrest of Aryan Khan in the cruise ship drug bust case.

Published: 09th November 2021 07:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2021 07:27 PM   |  A+A-

NCB's Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede

NCB's Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede

By PTI

MUMBAI: NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede's wife Kranti Redkar and father Dnyandev Wankhede on Tuesday met Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and submitted a complaint against state minister Nawab Malik.

Speaking to reporters afterwards, Redkar, a former actor, said, “I met governor Koshyari with my father-in-law Dnyandev Wankhede and sister-in-law Yasmeen Wankhede.

"We submitted a complaint about minister Nawab Malik's constant attacks on us," she said.

They were "humble people" but "family reputation is at stake due to constant attacks," she added.

Asked about Koshyari's response, Redkar said, "He asked us to observe restraint and have patience, saying that truth shall prevail. We got a lot of positivity after meeting him."

Malik, the state minority development minister, has levelled several allegations against Sameer Wankhede following the Narcotics Control Bureau's alleged drug bust on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast during which actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan was arrested.

The NCP leader alleged that Wankhede forged his birth certificate to get government job in the Scheduled Castes quota and concealed that he was born into a Muslim family.

Malik also accused him of running an extortion racket by falsely implicating people in drug cases.

Wankhede has denied all charges.

His father has also filed a defamation case against Malik in the Bombay High Court.

