STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Security upped at Antilia after two people enquire about Mukesh Ambani

Ambani and his family have been living at Antilia in south Mumbai’s posh Cumballa Hill area since 2012.

Published: 09th November 2021 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2021 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

IshaAmbaniwedding9_AP

The Antilia. ( File | AP)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  The security cover of Antilia on Monday was bolstered further after a taxi driver alerted the police about two people inquiring about the residence of India’s richest tycoon Mukesh Ambani.

Ambani and his family have been living at Antilia in south Mumbai’s posh Cumballa Hill area since 2012.

“We received a call from the taxi driver that two people driving a car and carrying a bag asked for Mukesh Ambani’s residence Antilia. We are recording his statement,” the Mumbai Police said.

“A DCP-level rank officer is monitoring the situation. Security was heightened outside Antilia and CCTV footage is also being checked.”

The men stopped their four-wheeler, a hatchback, near Killa court in CST and sought directions of the landmark, the driver told the police.

The driver was clueless about the direction in which the car went ahead after its occupants spoke to him, according to the police.

As a pre-emptive measure, more barricades were being put by the police outside the 27-storey building located on Altamount Road.

The police were yet to register a case till the report was filed in late evening.

In February, Antilia was in the news after police found an explosives-laden sport utility vehicle was found parked outside the high-rise. Gelatin sticks and a threatening note were seized from the vehicle.  

The security scare also comes days after Reliance Industries Ltd clarified Ambani has no plans to relocate or reside in London or anywhere else in the world. 

The Indian multinational conglomerate had also sought to end speculation over India’s richest family dividing time between the UK and Mumbai, after a report that the Ambanis were looking to make the 300-acre country club in Buckinghamshire, Stoke Park their primary residence.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Antilia Mukesh Ambani Mumbai Police
India Matters
Rain water flooded the premises of Greater Chennai Corporation's Ripon Building. (File Photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Chennai floods: Madras High Court warns city corporation of suo motu case
Workers clearing a tree in front of Mylapore police quarters in the city | Express
Chennai rains: Families of cops in deep water, but their priority remains work
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
FasTag on NICE Road to put an end to long queues
A forest official showing the palmyrah seeds that sprouted at the Vaan island in the Gulf of Mannar | Express
These 'sinking' Tamil Nadu islets find a saviour in palmyra plants 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp