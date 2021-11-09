STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sharad Pawar meets Maharashtra home minister, Mumbai CP to take stock of SIT probe

Pawar handled the home department of the state earlier and therefore he takes a keen interest in all these developments that has larger ramifications and guides his party leaders, said a source.

Published: 09th November 2021 09:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2021 09:31 PM   |  A+A-

NCP chief Sharad Pawar (Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: In view of a series of revelations in the Aryan Khan case and the arrest of Anil Deshmukh, NCP chief Sharad Pawar met Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil at his residence where Mumbai Police commissioner Hemant Nagrale was also present.

According to sources, the Aryan Khan case is taking a different turn and Mumbai police has got significant evidence that establishes that Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede and his team had demanded Rs 25 crore as ransom from Bollywood star Shahrukh Khan to release his son.

“Sharad Pawar wants to understand this ongoing controversy with details. It also shows that central agencies are working at the behest of the BJP leaders. The fight continues between the Maharashtra government and the centre over different issues. Pawar handled the home department of the state earlier and therefore he takes a keen interest in all these development that has larger ramifications and guide his party leaders,” said source requested anonymity.

He added, in the Anil Deshmukh case, the complainant former Mumbai police Parambir Singh is absconding so Sharad Pawar wanted to understand the locus standi of the case against Deshmukh now. Pawar and also met Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut separately on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, NCB DDG Gyaneshwar Singh also met with Mumbai Commissioner Hemant Nagrale on Tuesday and sought the CCTV footage related to the Aryan Khan case and the serious allegations against NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede.

The 15-member central NCB team has taken over six high-profile cases headed by NCB Zonal officer Sameer Wankhede. The team has taken the statement of Prabhakar Sail, who is a witness in the Aryan Khan case, and visited the places such as the cruise which are connected to this high profile case.

Hemant Nagrale has assured full support to an ongoing probe by the NCB Vigilance team on the drug bust and other cases.

Moreover, the documents and other items seized in the case has been handed over to SIT team in Mumbai. The vigilance team has also visited the crime spots in Mumbai related to the cruise drug case.

Maharashtra government-appointed special investigation team (SIT) has also recorded several witnesses and eyewitnesses of this case. They are also checking the call records and timing and connecting the dots with the Rs 25 crore ransom demanded by Sameer Malik’s private team.

