STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Three children die at MP government-run hospital due to fire; probe ordered

The blaze started in a ward on the third-floor of the hospital, which houses the ICU, an official said.

Published: 09th November 2021 03:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2021 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Fire, Burning

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By PTI

BHOPAL:  Three children admitted in government-run Kamla Nehru Children's Hospital here died in a fire that broke out on Monday night, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

The blaze started in a ward on the third-floor of the hospital, which houses the ICU, an official said.

"We are unable to save three children who were already seriously ill in the fire incident, which is very painful.

The rescue operation was swift and the blaze is under control now but unfortunately the lives of three children could not be saved," Chouhan tweeted.

"A high-level probe into the incident is ordered. The probe will be conducted by additional chief secretary (ACS) health and medical education, Mohammad Suleiman," he aded.

The fire broke out at the hospital on Monday night.

People were seen running outside the hospital in search of their children.

The fire broke out around 9 pm and eight to 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames, said Fatehgarh Fire Station in-charge Juber Khan.

Smoke filled a room of the children's hospital, he said.

Khan said a short-circuit may have caused the blaze.

After receiving information, Minister for Medical Education Vishwas Sarang also rushed to the spot.

He was still inside the hospital.

Amid the chaos, angry family members of the children alleged that instead of saving the children, the staffers fled from the spot.

A parent said that he was yet to locate his child.

Some parents were seen rushing out with their children, eyewitnesses said.

A woman, who was also inside the hospital earlier, said that there was a lot of smoke inside the room.

Kamla Nehru Children's Hospital is part of Hamidia Hospital, one of the biggest government medical facilities in the state.

Terming the incident as "very painful", former chief minister and Leader of Opposition Kamal Nath demanded a high-level probe into the incident and stern action against those responsible for it.

State BJP president Vishnu Dutt Sharma also expressed grief over the incident.

He also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kamla Nehru Children's Hospital Bhopal Hospital Fire
India Matters
Rain water flooded the premises of Greater Chennai Corporation's Ripon Building. (File Photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Chennai floods: Madras High Court warns city corporation of suo motu case
Workers clearing a tree in front of Mylapore police quarters in the city | Express
Chennai rains: Families of cops in deep water, but their priority remains work
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
FasTag on NICE Road to put an end to long queues
A forest official showing the palmyrah seeds that sprouted at the Vaan island in the Gulf of Mannar | Express
These 'sinking' Tamil Nadu islets find a saviour in palmyra plants 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp