UP Polls: Mayawati to interview BSP ticket aspirants in Lucknow

Published: 09th November 2021 03:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2021 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati (File photo| PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  With Assembly elections just a few months away, political parties in Uttar Pradesh have already started confabulations on the ticket distribution. 

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), which has in the past faced allegations of seeking huge amounts of money from ticket seekers, has this time decided to conduct four rounds of interview of the aspirants to ensure transparency in the ticket distribution process.

According to party insiders, BSP chief Mayawati will meet the ticket-seekers and put the final seal on the names of the candidates. Highly placed sources said the party has started calling potential candidates to Lucknow for the interview. 

Mayawati’s announcement at her October 9 Lucknow rally that she would pay surprise visits to districts to evaluate the party’s poll preparedness had led the BSP cadre to step up preparations at the district level and the process of interviewing prospective candidates was commenced.

As per BSP sources, in the first round of interview, the aspirants are being asked to furnish their bio-data listing their strengths and weaknesses.

The party would assess their credibility and background. In round two, the aspirants’ presence on social media will be evaluated.

They will be asked about their association with the Bahujan movement. In the third round, they will be asked about the problems plaguing the constituency of their choice and the solutions they have in mind. 

In the last round, Mayawati will ask the ticket seekers about their political journey and why should they be given ticket. They will be asked about the work done by them in the constituency.

Their popularity will be evaluated by conducting surveys. If they furnish wrong information, strict action will be taken.

Despite all these steps, the BSP leadership has come under cloud as senior leader Mehraj Ali in Aligarh has accused party leaders of asking for Rs 2.30 crore in lieu of poll ticket.

BSP district chief Ratandeep Singh denied the allegations and said Ali has not been active in the party.

