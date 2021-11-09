STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Village on Line of Actual Control mentioned in Pentagon report in area controlled by China: Sources

The sources said the village has been built by China in an area that was occupied by it around six decades back.

Published: 09th November 2021 02:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2021 02:12 PM   |  A+A-

This satellite photo provided by Planet Labs shows the Galwan Valley area in the Ladakh region near the Line of Actual Control between India and China Tuesday, June 16, 2020

A satellite photo of the Ladakh region near the Line of Actual Control between India and China. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A village built by China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Arunachal Pradesh sector and mentioned in a recent Pentagon report is in territory controlled by that country, sources in the security establishment here said on Tuesday.

The annual report by the US Department on military and security developments said that China has built a large village in a disputed area in Arunachal Pradesh sector. "The village along the disputed border in the upper Subansiri district is in the territory controlled by China. They have, for years, maintained an Army post in the region and the various constructions undertaken by the Chinese have not happened in a short time," a source said.

The sources said the village has been built by China in an area that was occupied by it around six decades back. "The village has been built by China in an area that was occupied by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) after overrunning an Assam Rifles post in 1959, in an operation known as Longju incident along the frontier in Arunachal Pradesh," the source said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Line of Actual Control Arunachal Pradesh India China tensions China border village
India Matters
Police personnel arrive in boats for work. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Chennai put on high alert as another bout of heavy showers to pound city
Dr Shanthala Thuppanna (left) with Ritika Acharya | Express
New record? 222 uterine fibroids removed from 34-year-old Bengaluru woman
India's captain Virat Kohli, left, and Ravichandran Ashwin react after a review for the wicket of Scotland's Chris Greaves. (Photo | AP)
Kohli quitting T20 captaincy shows all is not well in Indian dressing room: Mushtaq Ahmed
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
Compelled to wear saree, young Kerala teacher says, 'sorry no'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp