Village on Line of Actual Control mentioned in Pentagon report in area controlled by China: Sources

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A village built by China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Arunachal Pradesh sector and mentioned in a recent Pentagon report is in territory controlled by that country, sources in the security establishment here said on Tuesday.

The annual report by the US Department on military and security developments said that China has built a large village in a disputed area in Arunachal Pradesh sector. "The village along the disputed border in the upper Subansiri district is in the territory controlled by China. They have, for years, maintained an Army post in the region and the various constructions undertaken by the Chinese have not happened in a short time," a source said.

The sources said the village has been built by China in an area that was occupied by it around six decades back. "The village has been built by China in an area that was occupied by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) after overrunning an Assam Rifles post in 1959, in an operation known as Longju incident along the frontier in Arunachal Pradesh," the source said.