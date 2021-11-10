STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
14-year-old girl raped, strangled to death in Gujarat's Bharuch district

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped and strangled to death by an unidentified person near Amod town of Gujarat's Bharuch district.

Stop Rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

BHARUCH: A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped and strangled to death by an unidentified person near Amod town of Gujarat's Bharuch district, police said on Wednesday.

The victim's body was found on the outskirts of Sarbhan village in the district's Amod taluka on Monday evening, an official from Amod police station said.

A post-mortem was conducted at Bharuch civil hospital and the report stated that the girl had been raped before being strangled, he said.

The girl had left her home on Monday afternoon to collect firewood and did not return till evening.

She was found dead on a cotton farm, he said.

"A case under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act have been lodged against unidentified accused," the official said.

Senior police officials visited the site and separate teams from the local crime branch, special operations group and others have been formed to nab the accused, he added.

