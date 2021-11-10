STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
2022 UP polls: Congress tries to woo ASHA workers, promises Rs 10,000 honorarium

Earlier, the Congress leader has made several promises including 40% tickets to women candidates, smartphone and scooty for girls and loan waivers to farmers.

AICC general-secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

AICC general-secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo| Twitter/ @INCIndia)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Congress general secretary and party’s UP in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has made an addition to the series of pre-poll promises - an honorarium of Rs 10,000 to ASHS and Aganwadi workers if voted to power. 

Earlier, the Congress leader has made several promises including 40% tickets to women candidates, smartphone and scooty for girls and loan waivers to farmers in a bid to revive the grand old party in the state.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Priyanka attacked the Yogi Adityanath government after the police stopped the ASHA workers from going to meet the CM in Shahjahanpur on Tuesday.

“Every single attack on ASHA workers by UP government is an insult to the work done by them. My ASHA sisters have given their services diligently during Corona and on other occasions. An honorarium is their right. It is the duty of the government to listen to them. ASHA workers deserve respect and I am with them in this fight. The Congress party is committed to the rights of honorarium of ASHA sisters and their respect and if the government is formed, ASHA sisters and Anganwadi workers will be given an honorarium of Rs 10,000 per month,” she tweeted.

Significantly, the Congress has made nine major promises as part of their manifesto for the 2022 UP Assembly polls. The party also promises to waive off pending electricity bills during the Covid period. Congress also promised to increase the MSP of wheat to Rs 2,500 and an MSP of Rs 400 for sugarcane farmers. It has also promised to provide financial assistance of Rs 25,000 to families who are facing a crisis due to Corona. Apart from this, the party promised 20 lakh government jobs.

The farm loan waiver and cut in power bills were also part of the Congress manifesto for UP in the 2017 Assembly polls with a similar slogan of ‘Karza Maaf Bijli Half’. However, unlike the promise of scooty for graduate girls this time, the Congress in 2017 had promised free bicycles for girl students. 

