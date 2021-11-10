STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
45-year-old Punjab farmer dies by suicide near Singhu border

Identified as Gurpreet Singh, the victim was a resident of Fatehgarh Sahib district, police said on Wednesday.

Published: 10th November 2021 01:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2021 01:07 PM   |  A+A-

A security personnel keeps vigil at Singhu border near the site of the farmers’ protest, in Delhi.

A security personnel keeps vigil at Singhu border near the site of the farmers’ protest, in Delhi. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: A 45-year-old farmer from Punjab, who was a part of the protest against the Centre's farm laws, allegedly hanged himself from a tree near the Singhu border, police said on Wednesday.

The body has been sent to a local hospital in Sonipat for a post-mortem examination, an official of the Kundli police station said.

Hundreds of farmers have been camping at Delhi borders since November 2020 with the demand that the government repeal the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

They are also demanding a new law to guarantee the minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

The Centre, which held 11 rounds of formal dialogue with farmers, has maintained that the new laws are pro-farmer, while protesters claim they would be left at the mercy of corporations because of the legislations.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

