75 years of India's Independence: Azadi celebration plan gets Centre's approval

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The mega celebrations to commemorate 75 years of India’s independence -- Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav -- is set to gather pace in coming months with the Central government appointed a committee, set up for the purpose of approving the event calendar for the next 12 weeks.

The government officials said besides multiple cultural and literary functions in states, five 'big' events are planned for every month, starting November 15.

Highlight of the series of programmes will be Birsa Munda anniversary and tribal festival (November 15-22) being curated to acknowledge contribution of tribes in Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Odisha, three-day Kashi Utsav in Varanasi (November 16-18), Northeast festival in Guwahati or Shillong (27 November-3 December), commemoration of first war of independence in Meerut (December 17), Mahaparinirvan Diwas -- death anniversary of Bhim Rao Ambedkar (December 6), Good governance week (December 20-26) across states, Golden Jubilee anniversary of Indo-Pak 1971 war (December 13-19) and tribute to martyrs on January 26.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend at least five events including the event scheduled to commemorate first war of independence, Mahaparinirvan Diwas, National Girl Child Day on January 24, and Kashi Utsav.

The committee headed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah accorded approval to the proposed events which will have dignitaries such as the President of India and ministers in attendance.

The ministries and Indian missions abroad have been entrusted with responsibility of different programmes for effective execution, said officials.

'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of progressive India and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements. The ministry of culture is the nodal agency for the same and has been leading several events.

To ensure public participation in the celebrations and enhance their scale, categories of citizens such as students, youth, child rights activists, academicians, and families of martyrs have also been clearly defined for each event.

The Panchayati Raj Ministry has been requested to popularise events at grass root level and Ministry of External Affairs will ensure diaspora participation and social media outreach abroad.

The first set of programmes -- celebrate contribution of tribes of India -- is starting from November 15, which will be led by the ministry of tribal affairs.

Event around tribal entrepreneurship with focus on tribal and forest ecosystems is planned for week-long celebrations. The high point of the series will be the inauguration of Birsa Munda Museum in Ranchi.