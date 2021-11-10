STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

75 years of India's Independence: Azadi celebration plan gets Centre's approval

The committee headed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah accorded approval to the proposed events which will have dignitaries such as the President of India and ministers in attendance.    

Published: 10th November 2021 03:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2021 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

Union Home minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo| ANI)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The mega celebrations to commemorate 75 years of India’s independence -- Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav -- is set to gather pace in coming months with the Central government appointed a committee, set up for the purpose of approving the event calendar for the next 12 weeks.

The government officials said besides multiple cultural and literary functions in states, five 'big' events are planned for every month, starting November 15.

Highlight of the series of programmes will be Birsa Munda anniversary and tribal festival (November 15-22) being curated to acknowledge contribution of tribes in Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Odisha, three-day Kashi Utsav in Varanasi (November 16-18), Northeast festival in Guwahati or Shillong (27 November-3 December), commemoration of first war of independence in Meerut (December 17), Mahaparinirvan Diwas -- death anniversary of Bhim Rao Ambedkar (December 6), Good governance week (December 20-26) across states, Golden Jubilee anniversary of Indo-Pak 1971 war (December 13-19) and tribute to martyrs on January 26.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend at least five events including the event scheduled to commemorate first war of independence, Mahaparinirvan Diwas, National Girl Child Day on January 24, and Kashi Utsav.

The committee headed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah accorded approval to the proposed events which will have dignitaries such as the President of India and ministers in attendance.    

The ministries and Indian missions abroad have been entrusted with responsibility of different programmes for effective execution, said officials.

'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of progressive India and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements. The ministry of culture is the nodal agency for the same and has been leading several events.

To ensure public participation in the celebrations and enhance their scale, categories of citizens such as students, youth, child rights activists, academicians, and families of martyrs have also been clearly defined for each event.

The Panchayati Raj Ministry has been requested to popularise events at grass root level and Ministry of External Affairs will ensure diaspora participation and social media outreach abroad.

The first set of programmes -- celebrate contribution of tribes of India -- is starting from November 15, which will be led by the ministry of tribal affairs.

Event around tribal entrepreneurship with focus on tribal and forest ecosystems is planned for week-long celebrations. The high point of the series will be the inauguration of Birsa Munda Museum in Ranchi.     

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav 75 years of India’s independence Home Ministry
India Matters
Police personnel arrive in boats for work. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Chennai put on high alert as another bout of heavy showers to pound city
Dr Shanthala Thuppanna (left) with Ritika Acharya | Express
New record? 222 uterine fibroids removed from 34-year-old Bengaluru woman
India's captain Virat Kohli, left, and Ravichandran Ashwin react after a review for the wicket of Scotland's Chris Greaves. (Photo | AP)
Kohli quitting T20 captaincy shows all is not well in Indian dressing room: Mushtaq Ahmed
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
Compelled to wear saree, young Kerala teacher says, 'sorry no'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp