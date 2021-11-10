STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AirAsia India offers special fare for unlimited rescheduling, lower cancellation fees

With this special fare, passengers can now make unlimited changes up to two hours prior to the scheduled flight departure without any fees.

Published: 10th November 2021 04:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2021 04:10 PM   |  A+A-

AirAsia

AirAsia (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: AirAsia India said on Wednesday it is offering special "premium flex fares" that will give passengers a number of services such as unlimited rescheduling of flight bookings, discounted cancellation fees and free selection of pre-booked meals.

With this special fare, passengers can now make unlimited changes up to two hours prior to the scheduled flight departure without any fees, its statement said.

"Guests opting for premium flex fares get a host of complimentary services, including unlimited rescheduling of flight bookings, discounted cancellation fees of only Rs 500 for cancellations beyond 72 hours against the standard cancellation fees of Rs 3,000 and free standard seats from rows 6-11 and 15-32," it mentioned.

The passengers will also get 50 per cent off on premium seats in row numbers 1-5, 12 and 14, and a free selection from the airline's menu of pre-booked meals, it added.

