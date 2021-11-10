STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Assam Rifles seizes 250 kg explosive materials at Indo-Myanmar border in Manipur

The seized items include 197 IEDs of varying weights, 50 m of detonating cord, some electric wires, 12 volt batteries and 5 kg of IED making materials, a press release said.

Assam Rifles

The Assam Rifles is one of the leading counter-insurgency forces deployed in the Northeast. (Photo| File)

By PTI

IMPHAL: The Assam Rifles Moreh battalion has seized huge quantities of prefabricated IEDs and warlike stores from a forest area located at the Indo-Myanmar international border in Manipur's Tengnoupal district, Inspector General of Assam Rifles (South) said on Tuesday.

AR troops detected well-concealed boxes hidden in the thick foliage of the forest area on Sunday night.

When inspected closely it was found to contain a large number of prefabricated IEDs weighing about 250 kg along with a large quantity of other explosives and warlike stores, according to the release by the office of the AR inspector general.

The seized items include 197 IEDs of varying weights, 50 m of detonating cord, some electric wires, 12 volt batteries and 5 kg of IED making materials, the release further said.

AR is on alert at the Indo-Myanmar international border areas due to the fight between the ruling junta government in Myanmar and armed rebels.

