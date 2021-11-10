STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress divided over controversial appointments in Punjab

They are pointing fingers at each other, following the recent appointment of Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Randhawa’s son-in-law Tarun Vir Singh Lehal as Additional Advocate General.

Published: 10th November 2021 03:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2021 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Congress flag. (File photo)

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  Congress leaders are a divided lot over the appointments of kin and familiy members of ministers and MLAs.

Opposition parties are hitting out at the government for these appointments.

A day after Lehal was appointed, Qadian MLA Fateh Jung Bajwa demanded that Randhawa should resignation on moral grounds.

Bajwa said in the fag end of the government’s tenure, such appointments would make it difficult for the party to face people ahead of next year’s elections.

“When my son Arjun Singh Bajwa was given a government job on compassionate grounds, Randhawa amd others termed it nepotism. Now, they are serving their own family members,’’ Bajwa said.

The Aam Aadmi Party and Shiromani Akali Dal have wasted no time in hitting out at the state government on these appointments.

AAP leader Raghav Chadha said “The Congress is fulfilling its principal poll promise of ‘Har Ghar Naukri’ but with a minor modification as these jobs are going to family members of Congress ministers and MLAs.”

