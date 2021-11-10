STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ex-BJP MLA Ram Iqbal Singh says Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath will become 'sadhu' if loses election

Ram Iqbal Singh has been critical of the BJP government in the state and has in the past raised questions over its functioning during COVID-19 pandemic.

Published: 10th November 2021 06:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2021 06:31 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BALLIA: BJP state executive member and former MLA Ram Iqbal Singh on Wednesday took a dig at Yogi Adityanath, suggesting that if he is removed from the post of chief minister, he will go back to being a monk.

"I cannot call 'tezaab' (acid) 'amrit' (nectar)," he said, apparently referring to the CM who is also the head priest of the Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur.

"If Yogi Adityanath is removed from the chief minister's post, he will immediately become angry and become a sadhu," Singh said in Nagra area.

He also targeted the Narendra Modi government over the plight of the farmers saying the cost of farming has increased a lot because of inflation.

Singh praised Suhaldev Bharatiya Samaj Party President Om Prakash Rajbhar, and called him "the sole leader of the Rajbhar community.

Singh has been critical of the BJP government in the state and has in the past raised questions over its functioning during Covid-19 pandemic.

He had also accused BJP Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra of running over farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri incident last month.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ram Iqbal Singh Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh CM Uttar Pradesh
India Matters
RK Mutt Road in Mandaveli caved in at two places on Thursday disrupting traffic (Photo | Express)
Thursday trauma: Over 500 Chennai streets waterlogged, 3800 complaints flood helplines
Airport officials are continuously monitoring the weather updates (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Chennai Airport resumes normal operations after five-hour suspension of arrivals
Chennai police inspector E Rajeswari (Videograb)
Chennai woman cop rescues man trapped under tree who was presumed dead, video goes viral
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Beware of threats that can derail India’s recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp