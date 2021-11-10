STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indian Army orders inquiry into alleged harassment of serving woman officer

Published: 10th November 2021 02:31 PM

Sexual Harassment

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A case of alleged harassment of a serving woman officer of the Indian Army has been reported in one of the military stations in Punjab on Tuesday and an inquiry has been ordered into it, people familiar with the development said Sources in the South Western Command of the Army said on Wednesday that investigation into the case as per due procedure is in progress.

"A case of alleged harassment of a serving women officer has been reported in one of the military stations in Punjab," a source said.

"Investigations as per due procedure mandated by guidelines listed in various laws enacted by the Parliament as well as the Supreme Court to prevent sexual harassment of women soldiers are in progress," it said.

The sources said the Indian Army is committed to providing a safe and secure working environment to all ranks.

"It is reiterated that the Army practices zero tolerance towards violation of established guidelines wherein all such allegations are promptly investigated and taken to a logical conclusion," the source said.

