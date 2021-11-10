Jaipur Diary

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Published: 10th November 2021 04:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2021 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

Pushkar cattle fair begins amid Corona guidelines
The eight-day Pushkar cattle fair began on Monday. The splendour has returned which had been missing for the last few years. Cattle owners from the nearby states have started arriving in Ajmer. Due to the Corona guidelines, there will be no cultural events this time, but the district administration has given all the facilities to the cattle owners and merchants. Every year thousands of camels, horses and animals of various species arrive at the fair and there are  trades worth crores of Rupees between cattle farmers. People coming to the fair will have to follow strict Covid protocols to ensure safety for all.

Herbal Garden scheme in 100 Jaipur schools soon
After delivering medicinal plants door to door during the Corona period in the state, the government has now launched the ‘School Herbal Garden Scheme’.  In the first phase, an amount of `53 lakh has been approved for developing herbal gardens in 100 schools of Jaipur district and maintaining them for four years.  Under the scheme of the  Rajasthan State Medical Plant Board, herbal gardens will be developed in schools on 500 square meters of land.  In this, over 50 trees of 25 species will be planted, which include Kadamba, Ashok, Arjun, Bhringaraj, Mulethi and Vajradanti Sarpagandha. Students as well as parents will get information about medicinal plants easily. They will be able to learn home remedies for various diseases from these medicinal plants.  

HC gets 1st woman judge from quota 
For the first time in the 75-year history of Rajasthan High Court, Rekha Borana (in pic), appointed from advocate/lawyer quota, took oath as a High Court judge. This is the first time that a woman has been appointed as a judge in the High Court from the quota. Rekha Borana said that legal field is a great avenue for women and that they should come forward and become a leader in providing justice to the needy. Borana was selected in the RAS in 1995-1996, but the appointment was delayed. The High Court has got three new judges. With this, the number of judges increased to 30.  

Five personalities from state get Padma Shri
President Ram Nath Kovind honoured five personalities of Rajasthan with Padma Shri in a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday. Bhajan singer Munna Master, was awarded for setting an example of brotherhood, green champion Himmata Ram Bhambhu for planting 5 lakh trees and moving legally against 28 poachers, Usha Chaumar for making women self-reliant, Dr Sundaram for developing the technique of planting saplings in one litre of water, and folk singer Anwar Khan Manganiyar for taking the melodious Sufi music of the Rajasthani desert to the world.

Rajesh Asnani
Our correspondent in Jaipur rajesh.asnani@ newindianexpress.com

