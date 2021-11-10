Land issue: Shillong Sikhs agree to conditional talks

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: An organisation of the Sikhs in Meghalaya has agreed to conditional talks with the state government on the issue of the relocation of families from Shillong’s Harijan Colony, also called Punjabi Lane.

Some 250 Sikh families are settled here for over 200 years now. Earlier, as the standoff continued, the Sikhs had told the government in no uncertain terms they would die but not leave the colony.

In a letter to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, Harijan Panchayat Committee secretary Gurjit Singh said the Sikhs would participate in the talks but the government should first recognise their presence.

The statement comes days after Sangma had said the government was open to talks.

Recently, Deputy CM Prestone Tynsong announced the government had taken possession of the land at Harijan Colony after paying a premium of over Rs 2 crore to the Syiem (king) of Hima Mylliem, the original owner of the land.

The government plans to convert the area for commercial use.

