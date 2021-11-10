STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Land issue: Shillong Sikhs agree to conditional talks

Some 250 Sikh families are settled here for over 200 years now. Earlier, as the standoff continued, the Sikhs had told the government in no uncertain terms they would die but not leave the colony.

Published: 10th November 2021 04:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2021 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Conrad Sangma

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI:  An organisation of the Sikhs in Meghalaya has agreed to conditional talks with the state government on the issue of the relocation of families from Shillong’s Harijan Colony, also called Punjabi Lane.

Some 250 Sikh families are settled here for over 200 years now. Earlier, as the standoff continued, the Sikhs had told the government in no uncertain terms they would die but not leave the colony.

In a letter to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, Harijan Panchayat Committee secretary Gurjit Singh said the Sikhs would participate in the talks but the government should first recognise their presence.  

The statement comes days after Sangma had said the government was open to talks. 

Recently, Deputy CM Prestone Tynsong announced the government had taken possession of the land at Harijan Colony after paying a premium of over Rs 2 crore to the Syiem (king) of Hima Mylliem, the original owner of the land.

The government plans to convert the area for commercial use. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Harijan Colony
India Matters
Police personnel arrive in boats for work. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Chennai put on high alert as another bout of heavy showers to pound city
Dr Shanthala Thuppanna (left) with Ritika Acharya | Express
New record? 222 uterine fibroids removed from 34-year-old Bengaluru woman
India's captain Virat Kohli, left, and Ravichandran Ashwin react after a review for the wicket of Scotland's Chris Greaves. (Photo | AP)
Kohli quitting T20 captaincy shows all is not well in Indian dressing room: Mushtaq Ahmed
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
Compelled to wear saree, young Kerala teacher says, 'sorry no'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp