Madras HC Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee to be transferred to Meghalaya apex court

Published: 10th November 2021 03:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2021 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/CHENNAI :  The Supreme Court Collegium on Tuesday recommended the transfer of Madras High Court Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee to the Meghalaya High Court.

According to a statement uploaded on the apex court website, the collegium headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, in a meeting held on September 16, also recommended the transfer of Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari of the Allahabad High Court to the Madras High Court.

Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee was appointed the Chief Justice of Madras High Court in January 2021 and has not yet completed a year after being appointed the same. 

He is known for making strong observations in court and his oral comments that the Election Commission should be booked on murder charges for the lack of Covid norms followed in the election process was one among the important statements. 

Justice Sanjib Banerjee had also earlier categorically said the welfare of fishermen should be the first preference over beautification of the Marina beach.

