STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray appeals to MSRTC employees to cooperate with state govt in resolving their woes

In a statement, Uddhav Thackeray hit out at the opposition for instigating the MSRTC employees for their political gains.

Published: 10th November 2021 04:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2021 04:08 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray appealed to the state road transport corporation employees on Wednesday not to hold the state's poor people hostage by continuing their strike, and cooperate with the government in its effort to resolve their issues.

In a statement, Thackeray also hit out at the opposition for "instigating" the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) employees for their political gains.

This is not the time to play politics, he said.

Bus operations at all 250 depots of the state-run MSRTC were shut on Wednesday due to the strike by its employees over the demand for a merger of the cash-strapped corporation with the state government.

Lakhs of passengers were facing hardships as the MSRTC buses were off roads.

The Bombay High Court on Monday deprecated the MSRTC employees' "adamant stand" of not withdrawing the stir despite the state government extending full cooperation and setting up a committee to address their merger demand, as per the HC's directions.

On Wednesday, CM Thackeray said, "Since the last few days, the government has taken steps to address the issues. Even the high court is satisfied with the steps taken by the government to address the issues of MSRTC employees.

"In such circumstances, I appeal to you with folded hands not to hold poor people of the state hostage," he said.

Thackeray said the state has been battling the coronavirus pandemic for nearly two years now.

"So please cooperate with the state government," he added.

The MSRTC is one of the biggest state transport corporations in the county with a fleet of more than 16,000 buses and around 93,000 employees, including drivers and conductors.

The corporation used to ferry over 65 lakh passengers daily before the coronavirus outbreak last year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray MSRTC Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation Maharashtra CM
India Matters
RK Mutt Road in Mandaveli caved in at two places on Thursday disrupting traffic (Photo | Express)
Thursday trauma: Over 500 Chennai streets waterlogged, 3800 complaints flood helplines
Airport officials are continuously monitoring the weather updates (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Chennai Airport resumes normal operations after five-hour suspension of arrivals
Chennai police inspector E Rajeswari (Videograb)
Chennai woman cop rescues man trapped under tree who was presumed dead, video goes viral
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Beware of threats that can derail India’s recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp