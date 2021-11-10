STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra hospital fire: Arrested medical officer, three staff nurses sent to police custody till November 12

At least 11 patients died in a blaze that broke out in the intensive care unit ward of the district civil hospital on November 6.

People inspect a hospital's COVID-19 ward that caught fire in Ahmednagar.

People inspect a hospital's COVID-19 ward that caught fire in Ahmednagar. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

PUNE: A local court on Wednesday sent a woman medical officer and three staff nurses, arrested in connection with the fire that killed 11 patients at the district civil hospital in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar, to police custody till November 12.

Dr Vishakha Shinde and nurses Sapna Pathare, Asma Shaikh and Channa Anant, have been arrested under sections 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC.

"The four accused were produced before a court and remanded to police custody till November 12," Ahmednagar Superintendent of Police Manoj Patil said.

At least 11 patients died in a blaze that broke out in the intensive care unit ward of the district civil hospital on November 6.

The state government has suspended Ahmednagar district civil surgeon Dr Sunil Pokharna, medical officers Dr Suresh Dhakne and Dr Vishakha Shinde, and staff nurse Sapna Pathare, while services of nurses Asma Shaikh and Channa Anant were terminated.

Dr Shinde was on duty at the hospital on November 6, but she failed to report the incident, the official had said.

Investigations have revealed that the three staff nurses were outside the ICU when the fire occurred, Patil had said earlier, adding that they were not supposed to leave the ICU.

A staff nurse's primary job was to safeguard the patients in the event of a blaze at the ICU, he had said.

According to the official, relatives of the patients had to rush to the ICU to save their near and dear ones, while the staff nurses waited outside.

