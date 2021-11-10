STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MakeMyTrip partners with IndiGo to launch charter flights to Thailand's Phuket

MakeMyTrip has partnered with IndiGo airline to launch exclusive charter flights between Mumbai and Phuket in Thailand.

Published: 10th November 2021 04:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2021 04:05 PM   |  A+A-

IndiGo flight

IndiGo flight (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Travel company MakeMyTrip has partnered with IndiGo airline to launch exclusive charter flights between Mumbai and Phuket in Thailand, according to a statement on Wednesday.

"As the pandemic eases and countries begin welcoming back Indian travellers, MakeMyTrip together with IndiGo, is making travelling to the island easy while Phuket continues to remain closed for direct flyers from India," the statement mentioned.

As part of the package, MakeMyTrip will offer end-to-end travel services, including airport transfers, certificate of entry (CoE) assistance, early check-in and check-out at one of the premium properties, travel insurance, and return RT-PCR test assistance, it noted.

"With packages starting at only Rs 39,999, travellers will be able to make a booking at a special price of Rs 1,000 only," it said.

Detailed city tour, visit to Coral and Racha Islands by speedboat and day trip to Dolphins Bay will be included in the package, it mentioned.

