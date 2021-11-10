STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

MP: FIR against two cops after child dies during protest at Shivpuri district

After the protest on Tuesday, locals had blamed 'cane-charge' by police for the child's death.

Published: 10th November 2021 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2021 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

FIR, first information report

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By PTI

SHIVPURI: Police have registered a case against two sub-inspectors on charges of murder following the death of a one-year-old child during a violent protest against the construction of a culvert in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district, an official said on Wednesday.

After the protest on Tuesday, locals had blamed 'cane-charge' by police for the child's death.

While three police personnel were also injured in the incident, an official denied had there was any cane-charge or use of force by police which could have caused the child's death.

However, based on a complaint filed by the toddler's father, Ashok Jatav, a case was registered on Tuesday night against sub-inspectors Ajay Mishra and Jagdiesh Rawat under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder) and provisions of the SC/ST Act, Karera police station in-charge Amit Singh Bhadoria said.

The incident had taken place in Ramnagar Gadhai village, the official earlier said.

As per the FIR, the toddler's father in his complaint alleged that his wife was holding their one-year-old son when police personnel hit him on the head, resulting in his death.

The complainant also claimed he was opposing the laying of pipes for the construction of a culvert illegally in his agricultural field when police beat them on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Bhadoria, the villagers had a dispute with a contractor over the laying of a pipe for the construction of a culvert.

When police reached the spot on Tuesday after the contractor sought protection, the villagers pelted them with stones, he claimed.

Three police personnel, including sub-inspector Raghvendra Yadav, were injured, he said.

Yadav was referred to Gwalior for further treatment, he added.

Local Congress MLA Pragilal Jatav on Tuesday said as per the villagers, police used cane-charge against the protesters which led to the child's death.

The villagers were opposed to the construction of the culvert as part of road construction and had already submitted a memorandum to the tehsildar on the issue, he said.

After the incident, Jatav and other villagers had staged a blockade for a while by placing the child's body on a road and demanded registeration of an FIR against the policemen.

Following police's action, they ended their protest late Tuesday night.

District Collector Akshay Kumar Singh and Superintendent of Police Rajesh Singh Chandel had visited the spot, officials said, adding that a probe was underway into the incident.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh Police
India Matters
Police personnel arrive in boats for work. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Chennai put on high alert as another bout of heavy showers to pound city
Dr Shanthala Thuppanna (left) with Ritika Acharya | Express
New record? 222 uterine fibroids removed from 34-year-old Bengaluru woman
India's captain Virat Kohli, left, and Ravichandran Ashwin react after a review for the wicket of Scotland's Chris Greaves. (Photo | AP)
Kohli quitting T20 captaincy shows all is not well in Indian dressing room: Mushtaq Ahmed
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
Compelled to wear saree, young Kerala teacher says, 'sorry no'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp