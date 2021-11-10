STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

MSRTC suspends 542 more employees as strike continues

A section of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation employees has not been reporting for duty since October 28 seeking a merger of the cash-strapped corporation with the state government.

Published: 10th November 2021 07:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2021 07:22 PM   |  A+A-

MSRTC bus

Representational image (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) on Wednesday suspended 542 more employees across the state for joining the ongoing "illegal" strike, an official said.

With 376 employees suspended on Tuesday, the number of staffers who have been suspended so far rose to 918. The 542 employees who were suspended are from 63 bus depots excluding regional workshops.

The highest number of 58 employees were suspended from bus depots in the Sangli district in western Maharashtra, followed by 46 employees from Nagpur and Yawatmal districts on Wednesday, the official said.

A section of the MSRTC employees has not been reporting for duty since October 28 seeking a merger of the cash-strapped corporation with the state government.

The Bombay High Court had deprecated the "adamant stand" of the employees for not withdrawing their stir despite the government extending full cooperation and setting up a panel to address their merger demand.

On Wednesday, bus operations at all 250 depots of the MSRTC remained shut due to the strike, officials said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MSRTC strike Maharashtra government Bombay High Court Maharashtra bus depots shut
India Matters
RK Mutt Road in Mandaveli caved in at two places on Thursday disrupting traffic (Photo | Express)
Thursday trauma: Over 500 Chennai streets waterlogged, 3800 complaints flood helplines
Airport officials are continuously monitoring the weather updates (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Chennai Airport resumes normal operations after five-hour suspension of arrivals
Chennai police inspector E Rajeswari (Videograb)
Chennai woman cop rescues man trapped under tree who was presumed dead, video goes viral
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Beware of threats that can derail India’s recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp