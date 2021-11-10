STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

12 people burnt to death as bus, lorry collide head-on in Rajasthan’s Barmer

A truck collided head-on with a bus in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Wednesday, leaving 12 people dead and 32 others injured.

Published: 10th November 2021 07:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2021 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

The accident occurred near Bhandiyawas village on the Barmer-Jodhpur National Highway.

The accident occurred near Bhandiyawas village on the Barmer-Jodhpur National Highway. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: A truck collided head-on with a bus in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Wednesday, leaving 12 people dead and 32 others injured, a government official said.

The accident occurred near Bhandiyawas village on the Barmer-Jodhpur National Highway and both vehicles caught fire following the collision.

"Twelve persons have died and 32 others were injured. Some of the injured were referred to Jodhpur for treatment and some were discharged," Barmer district collector Lok Bandhu said.

There was chaos at the accident site and hospital where the victims were taken.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire which had engulfed the two vehicles.

"The bus was full of passengers," Shahrukh, one of the passengers on the bus, told reporters in Jodhpur.

Another survivor told reporters that he was sitting in the rear side and jumped out of the window.

He said that those who were sitting at the back managed to jump through windows and saved their lives.

Those towards the front were trapped.

As soon as the news spread, passengers' family members rushed to hospital.

"I have never seen such a heart wrenching scene," said one of the eye-witnesses.

Diesel tank of the lorry caught fire
due to the impact of the collision | PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief and announced a relief package for the dead and those who got injured in the incident.

"It is saddening that people have lost their lives due to a bus-tanker collision at the Barmer-Jodhpur Highway in Rajasthan. In this hour of grief, my condolences to the bereaved families. I pray that the injured have a quick recovery," Modi tweeted.

He said: "An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to the accident at the Barmer-Jodhpur Highway in Rajasthan. The injured would be given Rs 50,000 each."

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot spoke to the Barmer district collector and asked him to ensure proper treatment for the injured.

Best possible treatment will be ensured for those injured in the accident, Gehlot said in a tweet.

Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal also expressed his anguish over the accident and prayed for those who lost their lives.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajasthan Rajasthan accident Barmer Barmer Bus Truck Collision 
India Matters
RK Mutt Road in Mandaveli caved in at two places on Thursday disrupting traffic (Photo | Express)
Thursday trauma: Over 500 Chennai streets waterlogged, 3800 complaints flood helplines
Airport officials are continuously monitoring the weather updates (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Chennai Airport resumes normal operations after five-hour suspension of arrivals
Chennai police inspector E Rajeswari (Videograb)
Chennai woman cop rescues man trapped under tree who was presumed dead, video goes viral
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Beware of threats that can derail India’s recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp