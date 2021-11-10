STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Religion cards in offing at Punjab? SAD brass flocks temple eyeing 38 per cent Hindu votes

Sukhbir Singh Badal and other leaders reached Salasar Dham in Rajasthan as part of their recent visits to Hindu religious shrines.

Published: 10th November 2021 03:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2021 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  With Assembly elections just a couple of months away, political parties in Punjab are playing the religion card to woo Hindus and Sikhs.

With eye on the 38 per cent Hindu vote bank, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal and other leaders reached Salasar Dham in Rajasthan as part of their recent visits to Hindu religious shrines.

Sources said Badal with a few MLAs and ex-MLAs paid obeisance to Balaji Maharaj at Salasar Dham. They prayed for peace, communal harmony and brotherhood in Punjab.

A few days ago during Navratri, Badal was in Chintpurni temple in Himachal Pradesh, other than visiting temples in Amritsar and Jalandhar.

Former Union minister and MP from Bathinda, Harsimrat Kaur Badal (Sukhbir’s wife) urged PM Narendra Modi to intervene and approve a proposal for a land swap between India and Pakistan for merger of the holy shrine at Kartarpur Sahib in India in exchange for a a suitable chunk of land elsewhere on the lines of the Hussainiwala village exchange.

She said this would be “the first step towards the eventual fulfilment of the sacred Sikh prayer for unhindered access and the right to perform service of the Guru in the sacred shrines taken away from the Sikh masses in 1947.” She urged Modi to get the Kartarpur Sahib corridor re-opened.

Meanwhile, Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu went to ICP at Kartarpur corridor on the Indo-Pak border demanding that the Centre should open the corridor so that Sikh pilgrims can visit gurdwaras in Pakistan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shiromani Akali Dal Sukhbir Singh Badal Salasar Dham Balaji Maharaj Punjab Elections Punjab Elections 2022 Punjab Polls Punjab Polls 2022
India Matters
Police personnel arrive in boats for work. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Chennai put on high alert as another bout of heavy showers to pound city
Dr Shanthala Thuppanna (left) with Ritika Acharya | Express
New record? 222 uterine fibroids removed from 34-year-old Bengaluru woman
India's captain Virat Kohli, left, and Ravichandran Ashwin react after a review for the wicket of Scotland's Chris Greaves. (Photo | AP)
Kohli quitting T20 captaincy shows all is not well in Indian dressing room: Mushtaq Ahmed
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
Compelled to wear saree, young Kerala teacher says, 'sorry no'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp