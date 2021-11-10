'Shocked and surprised to see my name doing the rounds': Sameer Wankhede's sister-in-law files complaint against Nawab Malik

By ANI

MUMBAI: Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede's sister-in-law Harshada Dinanath Redkar on Tuesday filed a complaint against Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik over a tweet posted by him.

An FIR was registered against Malik and another person Nishant Verma, at Goregaon police station under Sections 354, 354D, 503 and 506 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and also Section 4 of Indecent Representation of Women Act 1986.

In a written complaint, Redkar said, "Since the last few days, I am shocked and surprised to see my name doing the rounds on the internet and other social media claiming that I have been arrested in connection with offences connected with the Immoral trafficking and/or for the alleged possession of drugs in the year 2018."

Redkar said that she was framed during her acting career due to a professional rivalry.

Pointing out that the case is still pending, Redkar said that in spite of that, she was living a settled life until the accused- Nishant Varma, "who calls himself a political analyst, but apparently is a rumour monger and active on social media for whoever pays him anything" and Nawab Malik "who unfortunately is a minister in the state government and an MLA who has hardly been in the news for pertaining to his actual responsibilities".

"Apparently, both the aforementioned individuals and the unknown others are sponsored by the accused and their kins in the 'M.V. Cordelia Cruise Case' to criminally intimidate my brother-in-law into submitting to their demand of diluting the case against the accused in the Cordelia case," she said in the statement urging the police to file an FIR.

She further said that the accused are so ignorant and illiterate that they do not realise that simply because they want to intimidate my brother in law, they are ruining my settled life and in the act, committing the above-referred offences against me.

"The tweets mentioned alleged activities that happened 14 years back. The accused just wants to intimidate my brother-in-law. They are ruining my settled life," she added.

The complaint further reads, "He (Malik) is also apparently trying to avenge the incrimination of his drug addict/drug dealer son by Sameer Wankhede or much worse, shielding the drug dealers from the further probe by him."

This came after a recent tweet by Nawab Malik, where the minister asked if Sameer Wankhede's sister-in-law was involved in the drug business.

In the tweet, Nawab Malik wrote, "Sameer Dawood Wankhede, is your sister-in-law Harshada Dinanath Redkar involved in the drug business? You must answer because her case is pending before the Pune court. Here is the proof."

The NCP leader also posted a snapshot of a document related to that case. (ANI)