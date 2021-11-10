STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Stakeholders buoyant Srinagar airport’s new status will boost tourism

Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI) Kashmir chapter president Zahoor Qari told this newspaper that upgrade of Srinagar airport would benefit the tourism stakeholders in the Valley.

Published: 10th November 2021 04:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2021 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

airport, flight, aeroplane

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR : With Srinagar now boasting of a major airport, the tourism stakeholders in Kashmir are hopeful that it will lead to increase in flights, transparent charges and a surge in tourist arrivals to the Valley.

Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI) Kashmir chapter president Zahoor Qari told this newspaper that upgrade of Srinagar airport would benefit the tourism stakeholders in the Valley. “Late night flights will operate from Srinagar. And better services will be provided at airport for travellers,” he said, adding now the airport traffic would be regulated better.

With better services, more domestic and foreigners tourists would visit Kashmir, thus having a positive impact on tourism sector and economy. The Centre on Saturday declared Srinagar International Airport as a ‘major airport’ after its annual passenger footfall crossed 3.5 million. Now on, the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority will determine the tariff, including the development fee and passenger service fee, for aeronautical services at the Srinagar airport.

Houseboat Association Kashmir vice-president Manzoor Ahmad Pakhtoon welcomed the move, saying it was a good omen for the tourism industry. “We are expecting Srinagar airport to operate more flights now. The airfare will automatically come down if there are more flights.” Like Qari, Pakhtoon agreed that the development would facilitate more arrivals to the region.

Tourism stakeholders have been complaining about the skyrocketing price of Srinagar flights during the summer months when tourism is at its peak. “It is very high during peak season. We have been urging the civil aviation ministry to put a cap on airfare so that airlines don’t resort to profiteering during busy months,” Qari said. The government should sit with the airlines to ensure that tourists are shielded from fare surge, he said.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Police personnel arrive in boats for work. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Chennai put on high alert as another bout of heavy showers to pound city
Dr Shanthala Thuppanna (left) with Ritika Acharya | Express
New record? 222 uterine fibroids removed from 34-year-old Bengaluru woman
India's captain Virat Kohli, left, and Ravichandran Ashwin react after a review for the wicket of Scotland's Chris Greaves. (Photo | AP)
Kohli quitting T20 captaincy shows all is not well in Indian dressing room: Mushtaq Ahmed
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
Compelled to wear saree, young Kerala teacher says, 'sorry no'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp