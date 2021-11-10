Unknown attackers fire at BJP MP Ranjeeta Koli's residence in Rajasthan's Bharatpur

By PTI

JAIPUR: Unidentified persons allegedly fired at BJP MP from Bharatpur Ranjeeta Koli's residence and left the place after pasting a crossed picture of her and a threat letter, police said Wednesday.

An empty bullet shell was recovered from the spot, they said.

DGP ML Lather has constituted a special investigation team to investigate the incident happened on Tuesday night.

The team will investigate the matter under Special Operations Group (SOG) SP Manish Tripathi.

A case has been registered at Bayana Police Station against unknown people under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of Arms Act, police said.

Koli was taken to a hospital for check-up as she panicked after the incident, they said.

After the alleged attack, the assailants left behind a crossed photograph of the parliamentarian with bullets stuck on it, they said.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot asked the MP about her well being over the phone.

"Talked to MP Ranjeeta Koli to know about her well being. Also, directed the principal Secretary (home) and DGP to investigate the matter and take strict action. A team of SOG from Jaipur will investigate the matter in Bharatpur," Gehlot tweeted.