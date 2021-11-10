STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP restarts process to fulfil trillion-dollar economy aim as COVID subsides

The process of appointing a consultant got stuck following cancellation of bids on technical grounds in March. With the appointments set to take place now, the deadline of 2025 may also be amended.

Published: 10th November 2021 03:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2021 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speaks during an event on the occasion of completion of four years of his government in the state

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  The Uttar Pradesh government’s promise in 2020 to make the economy of the state worth a trillion dollars suffered major blows due to the pandemic.

Now, the government is likely to re-initiate the process of appointing a consultant to work out a roadmap to accomplish the target.

The process of appointing a consultant got stuck following cancellation of bids on technical grounds in March. With the appointments set to take place now, the deadline of 2025 may also be amended.

“The decision to restart the process has been taken at the highest level. We will follow up once it is conveyed to us,” said a senior state government officer.

PM Narendra Modi had floated the idea of making Uttar Pradesh a trillion-dollar economy at the UP Investors Summit 2018.

CM Yogi Adityanath and his team started working on it and invited suggestions from leading financial institutions.

In June last year, the state floated bids for the appointment of a consultant. Bidders were asked to submit documents by October 9, 2020.

Eight bids were received, including one from a premier management institute. Four qualified for the technical round and their bids were opened in November. The bids were cancelled soon after.

Previous regimes in adityanath’s line of fire

LUCKNOW: Raising the issue of cow protection in Badaun district of western UP, CM Yogi Adityanath blamed the previous regimes for patronising illegal slaughterhouses and allowing smuggling of cattle.

“Cow smuggling has always been a major issue in Uttar Pradesh. Cattle smuggling and illegal slaughterhouses were the hallmarks of the previous governments. When we came, all illegal slaughterhouses were closed to restrict cattle smuggling completely. We worked for cow protection,” said Yogi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 UP Economy
India Matters
Police personnel arrive in boats for work. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Chennai put on high alert as another bout of heavy showers to pound city
Dr Shanthala Thuppanna (left) with Ritika Acharya | Express
New record? 222 uterine fibroids removed from 34-year-old Bengaluru woman
India's captain Virat Kohli, left, and Ravichandran Ashwin react after a review for the wicket of Scotland's Chris Greaves. (Photo | AP)
Kohli quitting T20 captaincy shows all is not well in Indian dressing room: Mushtaq Ahmed
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
Compelled to wear saree, young Kerala teacher says, 'sorry no'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp