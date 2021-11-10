UP restarts process to fulfil trillion-dollar economy aim as COVID subsides

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government’s promise in 2020 to make the economy of the state worth a trillion dollars suffered major blows due to the pandemic.

Now, the government is likely to re-initiate the process of appointing a consultant to work out a roadmap to accomplish the target.

The process of appointing a consultant got stuck following cancellation of bids on technical grounds in March. With the appointments set to take place now, the deadline of 2025 may also be amended.

“The decision to restart the process has been taken at the highest level. We will follow up once it is conveyed to us,” said a senior state government officer.

PM Narendra Modi had floated the idea of making Uttar Pradesh a trillion-dollar economy at the UP Investors Summit 2018.

CM Yogi Adityanath and his team started working on it and invited suggestions from leading financial institutions.

In June last year, the state floated bids for the appointment of a consultant. Bidders were asked to submit documents by October 9, 2020.

Eight bids were received, including one from a premier management institute. Four qualified for the technical round and their bids were opened in November. The bids were cancelled soon after.

Previous regimes in adityanath’s line of fire

LUCKNOW: Raising the issue of cow protection in Badaun district of western UP, CM Yogi Adityanath blamed the previous regimes for patronising illegal slaughterhouses and allowing smuggling of cattle.

“Cow smuggling has always been a major issue in Uttar Pradesh. Cattle smuggling and illegal slaughterhouses were the hallmarks of the previous governments. When we came, all illegal slaughterhouses were closed to restrict cattle smuggling completely. We worked for cow protection,” said Yogi.