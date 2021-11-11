STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

3,195 gram panchayats to be provided with internet connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir

The chief secretary was informed that 408 gram panchayats and 14 block headquarters have been provided with internet connection through optical fiber cable.

Published: 11th November 2021 06:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2021 06:22 PM   |  A+A-

internet, net neutrality, open web, world wide, cable, hardware, hacking

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

JAMMU: Set to roll out e-governance at the grass root level in Jammu and Kashmir, the administration will provide internet connectivity to 3,195 additional gram panchayats under Bharat Broadband Scheme (BBS), according to officials.

Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta on Thursday held a meeting to review the progress of projects related to the Tawi River front development and implementation of the Bharat net scheme in Jammu and Kashmir, a release said.

While reviewing the implementation of the Bharat broadband scheme in Jammu and Kashmir in rural areas, the chief secretary was informed that 408 gram panchayats and 14 block headquarters have been provided with internet connection through optical fiber cable while 658 gram panchayats have been VSAT enabled for internet connectivity, officials said.

As many as 3,195 additional gram panchayats will be provided with internet connectivity in phase II of the project, they said.

Underscoring the importance of digital inclusion in rural areas, Mehta impressed upon the Rural Development Department (RDD) to ensure that net enabled gram panchayats function properly, so that they could be used as hubs to connect youth clubs, anganwadi centres and other important public sector installations for awareness campaigns and for promoting government schemes and programmes.

Mehta directed the planning development and monitoring department to verify the functionality and efficiency of the internet facilities already established in 1081 gram panchayats by holding interactions with the officers either through video conferences or google meet.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
internet Jammu and Kashmir gram panchayats
India Matters
RK Mutt Road in Mandaveli caved in at two places on Thursday disrupting traffic (Photo | Express)
Thursday trauma: Over 500 Chennai streets waterlogged, 3800 complaints flood helplines
Airport officials are continuously monitoring the weather updates (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Chennai Airport resumes normal operations after five-hour suspension of arrivals
Chennai police inspector E Rajeswari (Videograb)
Chennai woman cop rescues man trapped under tree who was presumed dead, video goes viral
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Beware of threats that can derail India’s recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp