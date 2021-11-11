Amit Shah to chair conclave of southern States on Nov 14

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a meeting of southern zonal council on November 14 with chief ministers of all southern states to enhance cooperation and improve coordination among the states to resolve pending inter-state issues. The meeting will be held in Tirupati, officials said on Wednesday.

Shah will preside over the much-awaited conclave of dignitaries of southern states that include the participation of Chief Ministers from states of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Lieutenant Governors of Andaman and Nicobar and Puducherry are also likely to attend the meeting.

AP is likely to raise the issue of Special Category Status (SCS) at the Southern Zonal Council (SZC) meeting. Apart from the SCS issue, the State will also raise issues pertaining to pending dues from the Centre and from neighbouring States.

The issue of bringing the Jurala project on Krishna in neighbouring Telangana under the purview of Krishna River Management Board along with a discussion on the Centre's proposal of interlinking rivers are other topics likely to be discussed.