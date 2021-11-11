STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Amit Shah to chair conclave of southern States on Nov 14

The meeting will be held in Tirupati, officials said on Wednesday.

Published: 11th November 2021 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2021 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Amit Shah

Union Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a meeting of southern zonal council on November 14 with chief ministers of all southern states to enhance cooperation and improve coordination among the states to resolve pending inter-state issues. The meeting will be held in Tirupati, officials said on Wednesday.

Shah will preside over the much-awaited conclave of dignitaries of southern states that include the participation of Chief Ministers from states of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Lieutenant Governors of Andaman and Nicobar and Puducherry are also likely to attend the meeting. 
AP is likely to raise the issue of Special Category Status (SCS) at the Southern Zonal Council (SZC) meeting. Apart from the SCS issue, the State will also raise issues pertaining to pending dues from the Centre and from neighbouring States.

The issue of bringing the Jurala project on Krishna in neighbouring Telangana under the purview of Krishna River Management Board along with a discussion on the Centre's proposal of interlinking rivers are other topics likely to be discussed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amit Shah south India South Indian states
India Matters
RK Mutt Road in Mandaveli caved in at two places on Thursday disrupting traffic (Photo | Express)
Thursday trauma: Over 500 Chennai streets waterlogged, 3800 complaints flood helplines
Airport officials are continuously monitoring the weather updates (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Chennai Airport resumes normal operations after five-hour suspension of arrivals
Chennai police inspector E Rajeswari (Videograb)
Chennai woman cop rescues man trapped under tree who was presumed dead, video goes viral
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Beware of threats that can derail India’s recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp