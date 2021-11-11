STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

November 15 -- birthday of Birsa Munda to become Tribal Pride Day

The government has also sanctioned 10 tribal freedom fighter museums across the country.

Published: 11th November 2021 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2021 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

The international airport in Ranchi is named after tribal hero Birsa Munda who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Union cabinet chaired by PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved a proposal to declare November 15, the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas (Tribal Pride Day) dedicated to the memory of tribal freedom fighters.

Munda fought against the exploitations of the colonial system and spearheaded a movement against British oppression calling for ulgulan (revolution).Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur made the announcement about the cabinet decision.

“To acknowledge the tribes and their contributions and to make future generations aware of their sacrifices for the country, the decision to celebrate November 15 as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas has been taken. The tribes have made immense contributions to the freedom struggle of the country. November 15 is the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, a great freedom fighter and social reformer, who fought against the British,” said Thakur.

The minister added that a week-long celebration under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative to commemorate the glorious history of tribal people, their culture and achievements would begin from November 15. The government has also sanctioned 10 tribal freedom fighter museums across the country.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tribal Pride Day November 15 Birsa Munda
India Matters
RK Mutt Road in Mandaveli caved in at two places on Thursday disrupting traffic (Photo | Express)
Thursday trauma: Over 500 Chennai streets waterlogged, 3800 complaints flood helplines
Airport officials are continuously monitoring the weather updates (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Chennai Airport resumes normal operations after five-hour suspension of arrivals
Chennai police inspector E Rajeswari (Videograb)
Chennai woman cop rescues man trapped under tree who was presumed dead, video goes viral
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Beware of threats that can derail India’s recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp