November 15 -- birthday of Birsa Munda to become Tribal Pride Day

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Union cabinet chaired by PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved a proposal to declare November 15, the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas (Tribal Pride Day) dedicated to the memory of tribal freedom fighters.

Munda fought against the exploitations of the colonial system and spearheaded a movement against British oppression calling for ulgulan (revolution).Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur made the announcement about the cabinet decision.

“To acknowledge the tribes and their contributions and to make future generations aware of their sacrifices for the country, the decision to celebrate November 15 as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas has been taken. The tribes have made immense contributions to the freedom struggle of the country. November 15 is the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, a great freedom fighter and social reformer, who fought against the British,” said Thakur.

The minister added that a week-long celebration under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative to commemorate the glorious history of tribal people, their culture and achievements would begin from November 15. The government has also sanctioned 10 tribal freedom fighter museums across the country.