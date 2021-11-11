Coming soon to Bhopal! India’s first world-class station

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Habibganj railway station in Bhopal, which has been re-developed as the country’s first world-class station with facilities equivalent of a modern airport, will soon to be dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It will tentatively be on November 15.

The station has been equipped with modern facilities after being developed on the PPP mode at the cost of Rs 450 crore by the Indian Railways Station Development Corporation. There will be facilities like lounges, ATMs and others. There will also be lifts, escalators and moving walkways.

“Travelators have been installed in addition to escalators at this station, giving it an ultra modern look,” said a senior official of the Railway Board, adding that arrangements for fire safety, crowd management, access control, CCTV surveillance have also been made.

The station has been totally revamped following ‘Green Buildings’ norms, wherein lights are operated by an energy-efficient promoting system with solar energy as back-up. Other facilities like washrooms, catering points, drinking water kiosks and senior citizen-friendly amenities have also been provided. There is a water treatment plant for reuse of water other than a 24-hour wi-fi service.

Sources added that the railway ministry is working to develop 123 world class railway stations in the same mode. According to sources, Prime Minister Modi has been requested to be present and is expected to dedicate this station to the nation on November 15 or on some other day, as per his availability of time.

Vande Bharat Express

If thing go per plan, Indian Railways will introduce the country’s third indigenously manufactured high speed Vande Bharat Express by March 31 next year. Manufacturing of rakes is near completion at Integral Coach Factory in Chennai and would soon be handed over to the Railways.

This is a semi speed EMU train, manufactured with a running capacity of 160 to 200 kmph per hour. “By 2023, 45 Vande Bharat trains would be rolled out,” said a source. At present, two rakes of Vande Bharat trains run between New Delhi and Varanasi.