STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Drugs worth Rs 313 crore seized from three persons in Gujarat

A forensic analysis has established that 47 packets seized from two persons during a raid on Wednesday contained 45 kg of heroin worth Rs 225 crore, officials said.

Published: 11th November 2021 01:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2021 01:33 PM   |  A+A-

Drugs

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

KHAMBHALIA: Police have seized heroin and methamphetamine drugs worth Rs 313.25 crore from three persons in Gujarat's Devbhumi Dwarka district over the last two days, officials said on Thursday.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the seized drugs originated from Pakistan and were smuggled into Gujarat via the sea route, they said.

A forensic analysis has established that 47 packets seized from two persons during a raid on Wednesday contained 45 kg of heroin worth Rs 225 crore, officials said.

Prior to it, the police on Tuesday nabbed one Sajjad Ghosi, a resident of Thane in neighbouring Maharashtra, from a guest house in Khambhalia town following a tip-off, and recovered 19 packets containing 11.483 kg of heroin and 6.168 kg of methamphetamine collectively worth Rs 88.25 crore, a senior police official said.

Ghosi told the police that he had taken the delivery of the drugs from two brothers- Salim Kara and Ali Kara, he said.

The police then raided the residence of Kara brothers in Salaya coastal town of the district on Wednesday and seized 47 packets containing an unknown substance.

"Following tests, it was established that the 47 packets contained 45 kg of heroin worth Rs 225 crore in the international market," Devbhumi Dwarka's Superintendent of Police Sunil Joshi said.

A primary investigation revealed that Ghosi in the past served a jail sentence in a murder case and Salim Kara had been arrested in cases pertaining to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, fake currency and the Arms Act, the district police said in a release.

Ghosi, a vegetable vendor from Mumbra area in Thane, had come to Khambhalia a few days back to take the delivery of drugs.

A preliminary investigation also revealed that the seized drugs originated from Pakistan and were smuggled into Gujarat via the sea route by the Kara brothers, a senior police official said.

Following the drugs seizure, the three persons were arrested, the police said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gujarat drug seizure
India Matters
RK Mutt Road in Mandaveli caved in at two places on Thursday disrupting traffic (Photo | Express)
Thursday trauma: Over 500 Chennai streets waterlogged, 3800 complaints flood helplines
Airport officials are continuously monitoring the weather updates (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Chennai Airport resumes normal operations after five-hour suspension of arrivals
Chennai police inspector E Rajeswari (Videograb)
Chennai woman cop rescues man trapped under tree who was presumed dead, video goes viral
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Beware of threats that can derail India’s recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp