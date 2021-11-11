STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

ED arrests former Punjab MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira in money laundering case

They said Khaira, 56, was taken into custody by the central probe agency in Punjab under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Published: 11th November 2021 06:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2021 06:23 PM   |  A+A-

Ex-Punjab MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira. (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday arrested former Punjab MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira in connection with a money laundering case being probed against him and others, officials said.

They said Khaira, 56, was taken into custody by the central probe agency in Punjab under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The agency had raided his premises in March this year.

The ED has alleged that Khaira is an "associate" of drug case convicts and fake passport racketeers.

The politician has denied any wrongdoing and said he is being targeted by central agencies as he has been vocal against the Centre's three new farm laws.

He had recently resigned from the state assembly.

Khaira won the assembly election in 2017 from the Bholath Assembly seat in Punjab's Kapurthala district on an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ticket.

He resigned from the primary membership of the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP in January 2019 and floated his own outfit, the Punjab Ekta Party.

He then re-joined the Congress.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
money laundering case Sukhpal Singh Khaira Punjab MLA ED AAP
India Matters
RK Mutt Road in Mandaveli caved in at two places on Thursday disrupting traffic (Photo | Express)
Thursday trauma: Over 500 Chennai streets waterlogged, 3800 complaints flood helplines
Airport officials are continuously monitoring the weather updates (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Chennai Airport resumes normal operations after five-hour suspension of arrivals
Chennai police inspector E Rajeswari (Videograb)
Chennai woman cop rescues man trapped under tree who was presumed dead, video goes viral
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Beware of threats that can derail India’s recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp