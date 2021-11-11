STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gujarat: Rape accused sentenced to life within 30 days of arrest

The accused, a married man with three children, kidnapped a four-year-old girl on October 12 when she was playing near his house in Sachin GIDC area and then raped her.

Published: 11th November 2021 11:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2021 11:44 PM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

Image used for representation (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

SURAT: A special court for the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act cases here on Thursday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for the rape of a four-year-old girl within a month of his arrest.

Special judge P S Kala awarded `life term till death' to Ajay Nishad (39), a native of Uttar Pradesh.

Nishad had been arrested on October 13 by Surat police.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him.

The accused, a married man with three children, kidnapped the girl on October 12 when she was playing near his house in Sachin GIDC area and then raped her.

She was found in secluded place by police during search.

The charge sheet was filed within ten days of Nishad's arrest while the court wrapped up the trial in five days starting from October 25 when the charges were framed.

According to the prosecution, this is the first time when a trial court in Gujarat has given a verdict in such a short period.

The court worked till 12 midnight on some days, said a lawyer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rape Child rape Rape punishment
India Matters
Chennai police inspector E Rajeswari (Videograb)
Chennai woman cop rescues man trapped under tree who was presumed dead, video goes viral
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut (File Photo | PTI)
Independence or alms? Kangana remark sparks national outburst as parties ask President take back her Padma Shri
Dr Kafeel Khan (File photo| PTI)
Suspended doctor Kafeel Khan sacked by UP hospital over deaths of 70 children
A health worker shows vials of Covaxin at a vaccination centre. (File Photo | PTI)
Covaxin 77.8 per cent effective against COVID, 65.2 per cent against Delta variant: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp