'Hate speech' case: Subramanian Swamy appears before Gauhati HC

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: BJP leader Subramanian Swamy appeared before the Gauhati High Court on Thursday in connection with an alleged hate speech he had made in 2015.

A case against the Rajya Sabha member was initiated earlier in the court of Additional Judicial Magistrate, Karimganj for the alleged hate speech on Ayodhya delivered at a function in Guwahati.

Arguing the case as the petitioner-in-person on Thursday, he pleaded for the quashing of the proceedings against him initiated by the Karimganj court.

The court heard both parties and reserved the order, advocate Satya Sabharwal, who assisted the BJP leader in the court, said.

After arriving in the city earlier in the day, Swamy told reporters the Government of India should adopt a tough stand against China.

"The Government of India is too soft to China and should be tough. I had met (Defence Minister) Rajnath Singh and told him so. I said this to people in the Sangh Parivar as well," the MP said.

He insisted the Chinese should be "uprooted" from Ladakh.

"We pushed them back in the past and we can do it again. The Prime Minister has not taken China’s name so far but he should speak openly. China is an aggressor and it should be taught a lesson. In their words, they should be shown the red eyes," Swamy said.

