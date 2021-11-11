STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India criticises OIC delegation's visit to PoK

A delegation of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation visited the Line of Control on Wednesday where it was briefed by the Pakistani military officials.

Published: 11th November 2021 10:36 PM

spokesperson Arindam Bagch

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday criticised a visit by a delegation of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and described it as an interference in India's internal matter.

"We have said on many occasions previously that we see such visits to occupied Jammu and Kashmir as interference to our internal matter," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing.

In the past, India has hit out at the OIC for commenting on Jammu and Kashmir and asked it to refrain from allowing vested interests to exploit its platform for remarks on internal affairs of the country.

India has been maintaining that the OIC has no locus standi in matters relating to Jammu and Kashmir and that the Union Territory is an integral part of the country.

India has also repeatedly told Pakistan that Jammu and Kashmir "was, is and shall forever" remain an integral part of the country.

It has advised Pakistan to accept the reality and stop all anti-India propaganda.

The OIC delegation arrived in Pakistan on Sunday on a week-long visit.

