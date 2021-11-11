STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra's Thane records 155 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,38,234, while the death toll stands at 3,289, another official said.

Published: 11th November 2021 12:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2021 12:09 PM   |  A+A-

healthcare workers, PPE kit, Covid cases

For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

THANE: Thane has reported 155 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 5,67,157, while two more deaths pushed the toll to 11,549, an official said on Thursday.

These new cases and fatalities were recorded on Wednesday, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in the district stood at 2.03 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,38,234, while the death toll stands at 3,289, another official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thane coronavirus Maharashtra coronavirus Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
RK Mutt Road in Mandaveli caved in at two places on Thursday disrupting traffic (Photo | Express)
Thursday trauma: Over 500 Chennai streets waterlogged, 3800 complaints flood helplines
Airport officials are continuously monitoring the weather updates (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Chennai Airport resumes normal operations after five-hour suspension of arrivals
Chennai police inspector E Rajeswari (Videograb)
Chennai woman cop rescues man trapped under tree who was presumed dead, video goes viral
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Beware of threats that can derail India’s recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp