Maharashtra's Thane records 155 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

By PTI

THANE: Thane has reported 155 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 5,67,157, while two more deaths pushed the toll to 11,549, an official said on Thursday.

These new cases and fatalities were recorded on Wednesday, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in the district stood at 2.03 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,38,234, while the death toll stands at 3,289, another official said.