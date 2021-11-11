Manipur's lone Lok Janashakti Party MLA Karam Shyam joins BJP

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Just months ahead of Assembly elections in Manipur, the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) lost its presence in the state Assembly on Thursday as the party’s lone MLA, Karam Shyam, defected to the ruling BJP.

He was welcomed and felicitated by the BJP at a programme, attended among others by Chief Minister N Biren Singh and BJP’s Manipur in-charge Sambit Patra.

"Heartiest welcome to Shri Karam Shyam Ji, Hon'ble MLA Langthabal AC, as he joined the @BJP4India today! The dynamic leadership of Hon'ble PM @narendramodi Ji and the party's principles continue to gain the faith of prominent leaders from different parties," the CM tweeted.

Describing Shyam as a leader with great wisdom, Singh said he and the BJP would never forget the sacrifices which the MLA had made to deliver a stable and progressive government in the state.

Sharing some photos of the programme, Patra tweeted, "Participating in the massive Welcome Rally in Langthabal Assembly Constituency in Manipur, organised by Local MLA Shri KaramShyam ji who joined BJP today. Honourable CM Sh @NBirenSingh ji & State BJP President Smt @AShardaDevi ji too blessed the rally."

Shyam was serving as a minister until being dropped during a reshuffle of the ministry last year. He was the LJP's lone MLA in the entire northeast. His defection comes just days after Congress MLAs RK Imo Singh and Yamthong Haokip joined the party in New Delhi.

After the results of the 2017 elections were declared, Shyam had wasted no time in pledging his support to the BJP when it was cobbling up numbers to form the government.

Recently, he expressed happiness over the Narendra Modi government’s various development initiatives and said he would work towards strengthening the BJP.

