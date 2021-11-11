STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Militant gunned down by security personnel in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam

The forces retaliated leading to an encounter, the official said, adding that the exchange of fire is going on.

Published: 11th November 2021 04:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2021 04:45 PM   |  A+A-

File photo of security personnel standing guard during an encounter with the militants at Khudwani in Kulgam district of south Kashmir. (Photo | PTI)

Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: An unidentified militant was killed on Thursday in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Acting on specific inputs about the presence of militants in Chawalgam area of Kulgam in south Kashmir, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there, a police official said.

As the forces were conducting the searches in the area, the militants fired upon them, he said.

The forces retaliated leading to an encounter in which a militant was killed, the official said.

He said the identity and group affiliation of the slain ultra was being ascertained.

The operation is going on and further details were awaited.

