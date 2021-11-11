STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mumbai Police record Sameer Wankhede's statement in caste certificate case

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik had alleged that Wankhede's father had converted to Islam, but Wankhede got a government job under the Scheduled Caste quota which a Muslim person can not get.

Published: 11th November 2021 10:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2021 10:47 PM   |  A+A-

NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede (L) and Maharashtra NCP minister Nawab Malik (Photos | ANI, PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Mumbai police has recorded the statement of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede in connection with an allegation of forgery of caste certificate against him, an official said on Thursday.

An Assistant Commissioner of Police recorded Wankhede's statement recently and is conducting further probe, he said.

Wankhede submitted relevant documents to the ACP and recorded his statement in detail, the official added.

Wankhede and his father refuted Malik's claims.

Wankhede's father Dnyandev Wankhede has also filed a defamation suit against the NCP leader.

On Monday, Dnyandev Wankhede filed a police complaint against Malik under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Malik leveled several allegations against Sameer Wankhede after the NCB arrested Aryan Khan, actor Shah Rukh Khan's son, and 19 others in an alleged drug seizure case last month.

