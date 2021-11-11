Sacking of govt staff dictatorial, says J&K union

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR: After maintaining total silence over sacking of government employees by the Lt Governor, one of the employees’ body of Jammu and Kashmir — Employees Joint Action Committee (EJAC) finally reacted to the sacking and termed it “dictatorial and unconstitutional” and asserted that it could lead to brain drain.

EJAC president Fayaz Ahmad Shabnum said there may be “some trivial issues” that merit reprimand for sake of accountability but sacking employees forthwith and giving out no tangible reasons is “by far and large dictatorial and unconstitutional”.

He said it is a well known fact that one seeks employability not for his/her individual needs only but the job caters to the needs of the entire family, dependants of the employee. Hence, showing exit to one person is depriving livelihood rights to a whole family.

“The way employees are being treated in the current regime is totally deplorable and discouraging for the intelligentsia, who in turn shall prefer foreign jobs rather to serve the motherland. This will surely have adverse and hazardous effects on our development in the long run,” he said.

The Jammu &Kashmir government has so far sacked over 30 employees, including grandson of late Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Geelani and sons of Hizb chief Syed Salah-ud-Din, for alleged anti-national activities and “in the interest of the security of the state” by invoking Article 311 (2) of the Constitution.