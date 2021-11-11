STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Sacking of govt staff dictatorial, says J&K union

He said it is a well known fact that one seeks employability not for his/her individual needs only but the job caters to the needs of the entire family, dependants of the employee.

Published: 11th November 2021 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2021 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  After maintaining total silence over sacking of government employees by the Lt Governor, one of the employees’ body of Jammu and Kashmir — Employees Joint Action Committee (EJAC) finally reacted to the sacking and termed it “dictatorial and unconstitutional” and asserted that it could lead to brain drain.

EJAC president Fayaz Ahmad Shabnum said there may be “some trivial issues” that merit reprimand for sake of accountability but sacking employees forthwith and giving out no tangible reasons is “by far and large dictatorial and unconstitutional”.

He said it is a well known fact that one seeks employability not for his/her individual needs only but the job caters to the needs of the entire family, dependants of the employee.  Hence, showing exit to one person is depriving livelihood rights to a whole family.

“The way employees are being treated in the current regime is totally deplorable and discouraging for the intelligentsia, who in turn shall prefer foreign jobs rather to serve the motherland. This will surely have adverse and hazardous effects on our development in the long run,” he said.

The Jammu &Kashmir government has so far sacked over 30 employees, including grandson of late Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Geelani and sons of Hizb chief Syed Salah-ud-Din, for alleged anti-national activities and “in the interest of the security of the state” by invoking Article 311 (2) of the Constitution.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
EJAC Fayaz Ahmad Shabnum
India Matters
RK Mutt Road in Mandaveli caved in at two places on Thursday disrupting traffic (Photo | Express)
Thursday trauma: Over 500 Chennai streets waterlogged, 3800 complaints flood helplines
Airport officials are continuously monitoring the weather updates (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Chennai Airport resumes normal operations after five-hour suspension of arrivals
Chennai police inspector E Rajeswari (Videograb)
Chennai woman cop rescues man trapped under tree who was presumed dead, video goes viral
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Beware of threats that can derail India’s recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp