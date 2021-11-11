Suspended doctor Kafeel Khan sacked by UP hospital over deaths of 70 children

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: After remaining suspended for four years, Dr Kafeel Khan, a paediatrician at BRD Medical College, Gorakhpur, has been terminated from service, said senior government officials here on Thursday.

The order of termination of Dr Kafeel Khan's services was released by the Medical Education authorities late on Wednesday night. Dr Khan was suspended in connection with the death of around 70 kids at BRD Medical College due to lack of oxygen in August 2017.

According to senior officials of the Medical Education Department, Dr Kafeel Khan was sacked after being found guilty in the probe conducted into the circumstances which led to the death of the kids at BRD Medical College in 2017.

While giving the initial information about the termination of services of Dr Kafeel Khan, principal secretary, Medical Education, Alok Kumar said that as the matter was sub-judice, a detailed report in this connection would be furnished to the High Court on the next date of hearing in the matter.

Dr Khan was attached to the office of Director General Medical Education (DGME) after his suspension in the case in 2017.

Reacting to the development, Dr Khan said that he had full confidence in the judiciary and would challenge the dismissal order in a court of law.

Dr Khan claimed that he was surprised at the government order of dismissal as the court had given him a clean chit in the case.

He added that he was yet to receive the order and that he came to know about his dismissal through media reports.

"They have no authority to terminate me. They should have taken orders from the UP Public Service Commission (UPPSC)," asserted the doctor. However, the government authorities claimed that the order of termination was released only after doing the due formalities.

"I am the only one to be targeted in the case while seven others, who were suspended, were reinstated by this government. However, I have been dismissed despite the High Court's clean chit to me in the negligence case on April 18, 2019," maintained the doctor.

Dr Kafeel said that the UP government had constituted another inquiry against him on February 24, 2020 while he was in jail in connection with another case. The government declared in the court on August 6, 2021 that it was withdrawing the newly constituted probe following the court’s directives.

Dr Kafeel claimed that the state government did not tell the court about his termination though there was a hearing on November 10, 2021. "The next hearing is on December 7, 2021. I never had any hope of justice from this government," he said. Dr Kafeel Khan’s dismissal drew a reaction from Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who called the order a move to harass the doctor.