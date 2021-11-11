STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ten Chhath revellers killed after truck mows down auto-rickshaw in Assam

The accident occurred at Baithakhal area on National Highway 8 when the victims were returning from a ghat after performing Chhath Puja, the police said

Published: 11th November 2021 01:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2021 01:39 PM   |  A+A-

Nine of them died on the spot (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Ten persons were killed in Assam’s Karimganj district on Thursday morning when a cement-laden truck mowed down their auto-rickshaw.

The accident occurred at Baithakhal area on National Highway 8 when the victims were returning from a ghat after performing Chhath Puja, the police said.

Nine of them died on the spot. Another, who was grievously injured, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital later. The deceased mostly included women and children.

The police seized the truck. The driver was, however, absconding.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma mourned the deaths.

“I deeply mourn tragic death of 9 persons in an accident at Baithakhal, Patharkandi this morning. One injured is admitted to hospital. @assampolice is trying to trace driver of the truck who had fled the scene after hitting the auto deceased were travelling in,” Sarma tweeted.

The state government announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 1 lakh for each of the families of the victims. Sarma directed the administration and the police to extend all possible assistance to the families.

