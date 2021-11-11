STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Toy story of Jharkhand: How women are working their way towards livelihood

Shobha Kumari learnt the art of toy making around 12 years back as an avocation during her stay in Rajasthan’s Kota.

Published: 11th November 2021 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2021 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

The women with the toys made by them which have changed their lives

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI:  A group of women toymakers in Jharkhand has taken to traditional art and tapped into the local market. Headed by Shobha Kumari, the women are learning to use sawdust, soil, clothes and other things, which may not reflect the state-specific culture, but are an integral part of India’s traditional toy making. 

Shobha Kumari learnt the art of toy making around 12 years back as an avocation during her stay in Rajasthan’s Kota. Her son had joined her too while coaching for engineering entrance tests. “It started as a hobby, but gradually it developed into a passion. I have now employed over 35 women who earn at least Rs 8,000 every month by selling handmade toys,” says Shobha. “The boost for ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has kept us going.” 

She says she does not have to struggle much for the toy market. “We have regular customers, and sell our products by organizing regular exhibitions in various fairs.”  “I started it alone, but as I moved on, I saw many other women showing their interest in the work. I trained some of them living in our neighbourhood. Our group now includes more than 35 women who are engaged in making handmade toys,” says Shobha. 

The group also gets orders from government and private organizations. Shobha says people going abroad to meet their friends and relatives take these customized handmade toys with them as gifts. Sunita Ekka, who is associated with Shobha’s group, says she is now able to help her family financially.

Another group member Phoolmani Kacchap says she has been working with Shobha for the last eight years. Her task is to stitch clothes for the dolls Ranchi MP Sanjay Seth, who visited Shobha recently, was all praise for her work. “She is the best example of ‘atmanirbhar Bharat’,” says Seth. Shobha has gifted a handmade doll to Prime Minister Modi.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
traditional art toy making Women Empowerment WORKING WOMEN Jharkhand women
India Matters
RK Mutt Road in Mandaveli caved in at two places on Thursday disrupting traffic (Photo | Express)
Thursday trauma: Over 500 Chennai streets waterlogged, 3800 complaints flood helplines
Airport officials are continuously monitoring the weather updates (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Chennai Airport resumes normal operations after five-hour suspension of arrivals
Chennai police inspector E Rajeswari (Videograb)
Chennai woman cop rescues man trapped under tree who was presumed dead, video goes viral
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Beware of threats that can derail India’s recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp